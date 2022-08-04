MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.00

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $110.00 and last traded at $104.05, with a volume of 1171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.28, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,098. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,065,000 after purchasing an additional 162,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $3,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

See Also

