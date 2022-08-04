Michael A. Werdann Sells 5,454 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $139,513.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,042 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NETGEAR Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BWS Financial raised NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the first quarter valued at $36,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

