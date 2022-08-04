Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns “Downgrade” Rating from Raymond James

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MAA. JMP Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.38.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $178.05 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $158.85 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

