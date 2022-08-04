Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Gap Up to $147.53

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $147.53, but opened at $159.27. Middleby shares last traded at $148.35, with a volume of 1,907 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp cut their target price on Middleby from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.57 per share, with a total value of $202,376.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,211.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Middleby

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 689.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.