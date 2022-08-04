Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stake Lowered by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 80,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after buying an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,445,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $63.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.27. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $81.36.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

