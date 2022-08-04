Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$25.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.63.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.25 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$29.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

MI.UN opened at C$15.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$614.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.91. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52-week low of C$13.94 and a 52-week high of C$24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.95.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

