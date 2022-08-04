Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Trading Up 23.9%

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 23.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 31,808,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 12,149,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Missfresh Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Get Missfresh alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Missfresh

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Missfresh stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 220,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Missfresh at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.