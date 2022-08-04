Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.06

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 333422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. StockNews.com lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 13.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,389,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,639,000 after buying an additional 6,037,784 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,596,000 after buying an additional 1,569,529 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 7,412,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,882,000 after buying an additional 1,206,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,300,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after buying an additional 915,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

