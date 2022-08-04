Mizuho Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $135.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.47.

Airbnb Trading Up 2.5 %

ABNB traded up $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $117.94. The company had a trading volume of 229,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.22. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after purchasing an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,587,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,356,000 after purchasing an additional 813,738 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

