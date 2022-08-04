Mizuho Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $257.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

ADP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.49. 45,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,027. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

