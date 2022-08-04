Mizuho Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $257.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $250.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.
ADP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.49. 45,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,027. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $6,772,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Read More
