Mizuho Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $135.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $175.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.47.

ABNB traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $117.99. 255,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.22. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495 in the last 90 days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

