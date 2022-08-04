MKM Partners Initiates Coverage on Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Research analysts at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $112.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.04. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.61. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $404.35.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $671,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 77,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,923 shares of company stock worth $5,803,973 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after buying an additional 1,283,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after buying an additional 784,735 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

