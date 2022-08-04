Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Trading Down 5.2%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.18. 5,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 7,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Modular Medical in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Modular Medical Trading Up 12.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps using technology to enhance pump adoption in the diabetes marketplace. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

