Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

MHK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.46.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,713. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.55. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $114.96 and a 1 year high of $211.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 150.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

