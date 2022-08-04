Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.46.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,713. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average is $136.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $114.96 and a twelve month high of $211.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $1,934,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

