MONK (MONK) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

MONK (MONK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. MONK has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $41,574.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MONK has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002366 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (CRYPTO:MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_.

Buying and Selling MONK

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

