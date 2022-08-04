Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Director Sells $37,440.00 in Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Monro Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MNRO traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $50.32. 185,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.01. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monro

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monro in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Monro by 2,685.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the second quarter worth $121,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNRO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Monro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.