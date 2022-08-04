Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MSD stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund (MSD)
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.