Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MSD stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

