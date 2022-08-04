Morgan Stanley Increases Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target to $40.00

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.56. 3,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Parsons has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

