Morgan Stanley Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $37.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 21.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

eBay Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. eBay has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 113.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

