Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WU. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Stock Down 6.8 %

WU traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 101,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 46,983 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 161,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,536 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 508,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 224,995 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.