Motco Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Motco increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $61.54 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61.

