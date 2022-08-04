Motco Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Motco increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,672,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,631,930,000 after purchasing an additional 766,425 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,507,832 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $650,783,000 after purchasing an additional 313,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,237,972 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $378,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $91.32 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.05.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.