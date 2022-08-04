Motco Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,860,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,063,000 after buying an additional 1,492,865 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 123,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $49.14 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

