Motco Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Motco lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in American Express were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after buying an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after buying an additional 55,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

