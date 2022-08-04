Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.03-$10.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.82 billion-$8.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.75 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.03-$10.13 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.69. 930,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.23. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

