Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 9.1%

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. (CVE:MTB – Get Rating) was down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 102,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average daily volume of 39,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Mountain Boy Minerals Stock Down 9.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.31 million and a P/E ratio of 11.50.

About Mountain Boy Minerals

(Get Rating)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It primarily holds interests in the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, the American Creek West property, the Southmore property, the West George property, and the Theia property, as well as the Stro, Booze, and George properties located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Boy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.