MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Camden Capital LLC

Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Camden Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. GHE LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. GHE LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 729,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.25.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $496.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $429.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

