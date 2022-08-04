MTC Wealth Management LLC Has $22.41 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

MTC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,429 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.7% of MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MTC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 325.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,380,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.09. The company had a trading volume of 435,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,364,334. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29.

