Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Position Lifted by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,893 shares during the quarter. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II makes up 0.4% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 44,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Thursday. 86,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,114. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.04. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $11.26.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

