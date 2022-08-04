Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.25

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Murray Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
MUT opened at GBX 869 ($10.65) on Thursday. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 738 ($9.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 959.50 ($11.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 858.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 543.40.
Murray Income Trust Company Profile
