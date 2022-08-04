Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.25

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.25 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Murray Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

MUT opened at GBX 869 ($10.65) on Thursday. Murray Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 738 ($9.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 959.50 ($11.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 843.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 858.96. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 543.40.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.