MXC (MXC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.80 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, MXC has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MXC coin can now be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $176.12 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00461040 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000689 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.47 or 0.02050682 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00297825 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About MXC

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 coins and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin. MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MXC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

