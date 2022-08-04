Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Short Interest Up 23.6% in July

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MYGN shares. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.08 and a beta of 1.70. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

