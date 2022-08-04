Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.10)-$0.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.19 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.10-0 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.40. 864,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $2,949,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

