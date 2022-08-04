Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) fell 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $121.27 and last traded at $121.27. 4,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 160,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Nabors Industries Trading Down 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,871,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,530,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.