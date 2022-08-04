Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) fell 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $121.27 and last traded at $121.27. 4,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 160,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Nabors Industries from $170.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.
Nabors Industries Trading Down 8.9 %
The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.