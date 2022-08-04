Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $230.28

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 230.28 ($2.82) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.78). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.82), with a volume of 216,670 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Naked Wines from GBX 690 ($8.45) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 226.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 342.47. The stock has a market cap of £114.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Naked Wines Company Profile

In related news, insider Nicholas Devlin sold 30,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.11), for a total transaction of £51,766.84 ($63,431.98).

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

