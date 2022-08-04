Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Price Performance

Shares of Nam Tai Property stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. Nam Tai Property has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $165.23 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Get Nam Tai Property alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nam Tai Property

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iszo Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nam Tai Property by 8.2% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 7,219,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,121,000 after purchasing an additional 546,010 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Nam Tai Property by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,678,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,897 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth about $3,404,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 1st quarter worth about $1,795,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nam Tai Property by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on redeveloping three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nam Tai Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nam Tai Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.