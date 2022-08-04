Namecoin (NMC) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Namecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and $10,272.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00005025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,503.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.89 or 0.00594970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00266983 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016359 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Namecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

