Nasdaq (NDAQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 7/21/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $188.00.
- 7/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $189.00 to $202.00.
- 7/19/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $221.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $175.00.
- 6/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $182.00 to $174.00.
Nasdaq Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96.
Nasdaq’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.
Nasdaq Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,311 shares of company stock valued at $893,290. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Nasdaq
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,655,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 43,200.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,593,000 after purchasing an additional 518,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,696,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.