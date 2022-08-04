Nasdaq (NDAQ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2022 – Nasdaq was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $188.00.

7/21/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $189.00 to $202.00.

7/19/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $221.00 to $189.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $184.00 to $175.00.

6/27/2022 – Nasdaq had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $182.00 to $174.00.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $180.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.31 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, August 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 20th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, August 26th.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.45%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Roland Chai sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $483,960.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,311 shares of company stock valued at $893,290. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,655,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 35.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,098,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 43,200.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,593,000 after purchasing an additional 518,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 4.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,594,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,066,063,000 after purchasing an additional 443,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,696,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

