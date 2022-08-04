National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

National Instruments Price Performance

NATI stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Insider Transactions at National Instruments

In other news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $86,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $366,650. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Instruments

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter worth $529,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Instruments by 99.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

