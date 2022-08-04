National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.46-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $410.00 million-$440.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.75 million.

NATI opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $29.81 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of National Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.60.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Jason Elliot Green sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $86,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,745.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $366,650. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 99.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

