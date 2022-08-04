National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues Earnings Results

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.80-$2.85 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.91. 38,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.62. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $70.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 220.00%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

