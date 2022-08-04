Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Shares Down 0.7%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 26,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 13,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Naturgy Energy Group from €29.00 ($29.90) to €29.60 ($30.52) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services.

