NEAR Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $431.23 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.48 or 0.00019533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and $431.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00102483 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00256485 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00038102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00009215 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,801,221 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

