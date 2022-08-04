Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $14.66 on Thursday. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $41,514.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,993.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 2,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $41,514.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,993.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alex Shootman bought 22,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $250,068.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,398,945.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock worth $550,488. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Articles

