Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

FARO Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

FARO Technologies stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $612.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.46. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $83.39.

Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies

About FARO Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in FARO Technologies by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

