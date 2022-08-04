Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
FARO Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %
FARO Technologies stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $612.62 million, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.46. FARO Technologies has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $83.39.
Institutional Trading of FARO Technologies
About FARO Technologies
FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FARO Technologies (FARO)
- 3 Pharma Stocks’ Post-Earnings Price Moves
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.