Neo 24 Hour Volume Hits $47.18 Million (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $11.06 or 0.00048273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $780.18 million and approximately $47.18 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00625515 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001633 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.
About Neo
Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official website is neo.org. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
