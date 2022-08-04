Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Short Interest Up 18.5% in July

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the June 30th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 820,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

In other Neogen news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 17,500 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 345.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153,848 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after buying an additional 580,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Neogen by 2,768.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 518,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 412,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $12,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Neogen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday.

Neogen stock opened at $22.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29. Neogen has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

