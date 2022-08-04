NEST Protocol (NEST) Price Tops $0.0322 on Major Exchanges

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $93.90 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,666.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00128674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032565 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEST Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.