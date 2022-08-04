Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NBXG stock opened at 11.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is 12.21. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12 month low of 9.30 and a 12 month high of 20.33.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $643,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.